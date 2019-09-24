CoinAll lists Caspian (CSP), the full-stack crypto asset management platform

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll, a leading digital asset exchange, has announced the listing of Caspian (CSP) token, which is the native token of Caspian platform, a full-stack crypto asset management platform tying together the biggest crypto exchanges and OTC desks in a single interface. CoinAll opened the CSP deposit from 17:00 Sept. 23, 2019 (HKT, UTC+8) and will launch the spot trading (USDT Market) from 17:00 Sept. 24, 2019 (HKT). Also, CSP withdrawal will be available from 17:00 Sept. 25, 2019(HKT).

Caspian is a complete asset management solution that covers the lifecycle of the trade. It includes a fully developed OEMS, PMS, and RMS. It provides a single interface into all major crypto exchanges, a complete suite of sophisticated trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service.

Caspian launched in March 2018 with its first-of-a-kind cryptocurrency investment platform that covers the entire lifecycle of a trade. Today, it provides a single interface into over 30 spot exchanges and seven derivatives exchanges from a single interface, a complete suite of sophisticated trading algorithms, real-time and historical PNL and exposure tracking and professional customer service.

As mentioned, the Caspian token (CSP) is an ERC-20 compliant token to be issued on the Ethereum blockchain. In the broadest sense, the goal is to link Caspian's best-in-class functionality with a token that incentivizes platform use and the development of unique third-party tools and features. Also, Caspian's senior management team brings decades of combined experience in finance and technology. Members of the Caspian team have held senior roles at well-known investment firms and technology companies, and several were early adopters of blockchain technology. In their respective roles at Tora and Kenetic, they have proven their ability to work effectively together building financial and trading solutions that have achieved major success.

CoinAll, a strategic partner of the world-class exchange OKEx, is a leading digital asset exchange in the industry. Sharing the advanced security system, 24-hour global customer support, as well as a 20-million user base of OKEx, CoinAll is dedicated to offering the most premium digital asset trading experience to all users.

