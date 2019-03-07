CoinAll's "Who Wants to be a Coinall-inaire" Concludes its First Season Giving Out 100,000 USD in Prizes to Blockchain Saavy Contestants

HONG KONG, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 8th, 2019, CoinAll's "Who Wants to Be a COINALL-inaire" Season 1 blockchain knowledge quiz show was successfully concluded. More than 40,000 people from all over the world participated in the event. 630 final winners shared the 100,000 USD prize pool, and all the contestants who watched the event received airdrop rewards.

As the first quiz show in the blockchain industry, "Who Wants to Be a COINALL-inaire" online contestants were from 82 countries and regions around the world, and the "Decentralized Question Bank" was highly regarded.

CoinAll general manager Katherine Deng, said that this season's high level of attention and user engagement is indicative of the natural appeal of the blockchain industry. In the future, CoinAll will continue to hold the "Who Wants to Be a COINALL-inaire" series of events. In addition to providing bonuses to their users, CoinAll hopes to grow, to develop, and to explore the blockchain industry with everyone.

"Who Wants to Be a COINALL-inaire" is divided into two games, the Beginners Session and the Masters Session and the prize pools are 20,000 USD and 80,000 USD, respectively. Each game consists of 10 questions. Contestants that answer correctly can move on to the next question. When they reach questions 8 and 9, in addition to the choice to continue, they can also choose to quit and take home the accumulated bonuses.

The event attracted 41,201 participants from 82 countries and regions around the world, covering more than 50 Telegram groups. In the Beginners Session, 169 contestants answered all questions correctly and each received $100.59, with a 1.174% winning rate. In the Masters Session, 286 contestants won and received $237.76 each, with a 0.748% winning rate. Only 38 contestants made it to the final question and won a total of $338.35 from the 2 sessions.

No matter whether a participant was a senior expert in the blockchain field or a beginner or answered questions correctly or not, all participants who continued watching received a random airdrop reward. Katherine Deng said that the public attention of blockchain technology is gradually being juxtaposed with important technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and 5G.

The focus of CoinAll's blockchain knowledge competition is that everyone can participate and lower the cognitive threshold of the blockchain. In the future, CoinAll will continue to hold the "Who Wants to Be a COINALL-inaire " series of competitions, in addition to providing bonus benefits to their users, and continue to promote people's awareness of the blockchain while promoting the healthy and orderly development of the industry.

SOURCE CoinAll