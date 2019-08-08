CoinAlts Fund Symposium Gathers Hundreds of Fund Managers and Allocators in Chicago on September 26th

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAlts Fund Symposium is excited to announce its fourth conference for over 300 fund managers and allocators in Chicago on September 26, 2019. This year's conference is produced by leading blockchain media & events company, BlockWorks Group , and will take place at the Art Institute of Chicago.

This year's symposium will cover pressing issues for institutions in the digital asset ecosystem, including legal and operational concerns for fund managers, recent trends and innovations in blockchain, and raising capital from institutional allocators. Featured speakers include Meltem Demirors of CoinShares, Kyle Samani of Multicoin, and Colleen Sullivan of CMT Digital Holdings.

"There is a lot of uncertainty around digital assets for investors. That's why it's so valuable to gather leading managers to propose investment theses, exchange ideas, and learn from one another," said conference co-chair Karl Cole-Frieman, of Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP.

Keynote Meltem Demirors added, "I am excited to join such a quality gathering of my peers in the asset management industry. In this uncertain macro environment, industry events like CoinAlts that bring together leaders in the investing space are crucial for education."

The event will kick off with a Women in Crypto networking event and a VIP & Speaker Dinner, sponsored by Coinbase, both taking place on September 25, 2019.

Sponsors include Cohen & Co., Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP, Harneys, MG Stover & Co. as founding sponsors; Anchorage, Hedera Hashgraph and Kingdom Trust as platinum sponsors; Coinbase as gold sponsor; Fidelity Investments, Lukka and Silvergate Bank as bronze sponsors; Amun AG, Arca, Bitwise, CMT Digital, CoinShares Capital, Grayscale, Hehmeyer Trading + Investments, Multicoin Capital, Polychain Capital and Token Daily Capital as participating companies.

Industry Partners include Chamber of Digital Commerce, Chicago Blockchain Center, C2R Ventures, and Voice of Blockchain.

Select Media Partners include The Block, Guerilla Buzz, Hedge Fund Alert, Light Node Media, AMB Crypto, FinYear, CryptoReporter, Eureka Hedge, and Brave New Coin.

About the CoinAlts Fund Symposium

The Symposium was established by four firms with practices devoted to fund managers in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space. Cohen & Company specializes in the investment industry and advises cryptocurrency funds on important tax, audit and operational matters. MG Stover & Co. is a full service fund administration firm built by former auditors and fund operators to deliver world class solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP is a premier boutique investment management law firm, providing top-tier, responsive and cost-effective legal solutions for cryptocurrency fund managers. Harneys is a leading international offshore law firm that acts for both issuers of digital assets and investment funds who invest in them.

About BlockWorks Group

BlockWorks Group is an events and media production company that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. BWG educates family offices, asset managers, and financial institutions about blockchain.

