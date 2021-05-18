CoinBurp raises $2m in private round to build a Coinbase for NFTs led by Moonrock Capital and Alphabit Capital

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinBurp, the cryptocurrency platform based in the United Kingdom, is announcing the successful close of their initial seed and private rounds of funding, co-led by both Moonrock Capital and Alphabit Capital - with more than $2m secured and oversubscribed by over 1000%.

Peter Wood, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinBurp stated: "CoinBurp is a self-sustaining business as it is, we were in a very good position to make the plunge into DeFi and NFTs - doubling our existing development and marketing teams as well as support and operational in under a month. This comes with increased spend and the funding round has helped us ensure we move fast and we build to last. Our Alpha app is already out and by June, we're going to be taking the NFT world for a serious ride."

CoinBurp is aiming to become the Coinbase for NFTs - having long-term experience as a cryptocurrency trading platform and rated as the number one platform according to Trustpilot UK - it has now moved with the market and started building within the decentralized and NFT space. The final product will bridge the gap between the worlds of CeFi and DeFi allowing the user to get in and out of DeFi, hold and trade NFTs, stake for an APY and earn unique NFTs - all powered by our single CeFi and DeFi app with fiat capabilities and direct-to-market access for all major NFT marketplaces.

"We at Alphabit are delighted to show our continued support to the UKs number one crypto portal. Peter, and his team have been at the forefront of innovation within the cryptocurrency ecosystem and their continued innovation will assure them of further exponential growth in the years to come. The team and the project exemplify the qualities of an Alphabit portfolio project. Innovative, ahead of the curve and dedicated to disruption of the legacy antiquated systems which create so many barriers in todays and yesteryears financial ecosystem" - Liam Robertson, Alphabit CEO.

While also being part of the Outlier Ventures accelerator program, this funding round has been co-led by Alphabit Capital and Moonrock Capital and has brought together investors from across the NFT space, with names such as Outlier Ventures themselves, Pluto Digital Assets, Blocksync Ventures and Momentum6 all being major investors in the venture.

Moonrock Capital is delighted to enter into a collaboration with CoinBurp. MRC are ideally positioned to help expedite the next phase of their growth into the DeFi and NFT space. Bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi, the partners at MRC firmly believe that the CoinBurp platform will undoubtedly become the 'go to' coinbase for NFTs - Alex Smith, Moonrock Capital Managing Partner.

The post-funding milestones are gearing up to launch the $BURP utility and governance token which will serve as the powerhouse behind the whole ecosystem, launching the MVP product and announcing the mechanism of the token distribution to the public as well as the finer details about the DAO.

About CoinBurp

CoinBurp is the British and European way for cryptocurrency buying, selling and spending. With GBP instant deposits and withdrawals as well as EUR support and some of the lowest fees and easiest sign-up procedure. Ranked as one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms in the UK and ranked number #1 most liked and trusted cryptocurrency platform by Trustpilot UK.

CoinBurp is also building the next generation DeFi and NFT platform, making use of its established infrastructure to allow the buying and selling of NFTs directly from all the major NFT marketplaces as well as interacting with all the major DeFi platforms from a single fiat-enabled platform.

