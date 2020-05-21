Coinciding with the Anniversary of Charles Lindbergh's Epic Trans-Atlantic Flight, Bluetail Debuts its New Business Aircraft Records SaaS Platform

PHOENIX, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail (bluetail.aero), a modern business aviation software company, today announced its official public launch as a new player in the Phoenix tech ecosystem.

Founded by former Apple executives and serial entrepreneurs, Stuart Illian and Roberto Guerrieri, Bluetail's goal is to help business jet owners and operators maximize the lifetime value of their aircraft through a next generation, back-to-birth, digitized aircraft records management system.

Bluetail Aircraft Digital Logbook And Records Management Bluetail software for business aviation

Bluetail chose today as its launch date for a special reason. Just as Charles Lindbergh changed the face of aviation some 93 years ago by being the first to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, Bluetail has made it its mission to modernize aircraft records management.

"Business aviation is definitely in the next stage of digital transformation," said Stuart Illian, Co-Founder of Bluetail and 20-year business aviation entrepreneur. "Our customer research is telling us that owners and operators want to now, more than ever, accelerate the move away from paper. They need a digital hub to safely keep, organize and share aircraft logbooks, supporting records, manuals, and much more."

This fueled Bluetail's mission to create a different kind of platform that not only helps to keep an aircraft safer and FAA compliant, but also manages records in a way that results in helping maximize the lifetime value of the asset.

"We wanted to build a modern platform that could take static aircraft records, digitize them, and turn them into something that was visual, usable and actionable," said Roberto Guerrieri, Co-Founder of Bluetail.

And in a new, post-pandemic world, how those aircraft records are being stored, accessed and used, along with the day-to-day of flying, is apt to look significantly different.

"My CitationJet records are now fully digitized, organized, backed-up and in one place," said Noel Yantos, CEO of LOFT and Bluetail customer. "As we continue social distancing through the Covid-19 crisis, I can easily and safely grant access to maintenance personnel and pilots with zero contact, while still keeping everything up-to-date."

Bluetail aims to make the shift to "full digital" as smooth as possible, allowing customers to save time and money on aircraft maintenance while also offering assurance that records will always be protected against loss or damage.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is a modern, visual content curation platform, built specifically for business aircraft owners and operators. Through its powerful platform that allows their customers to store, search and share data, Bluetail helps owners, their staff and partners maintain any and all aircraft records and logbooks in one secure, collaborative platform. The solution also allows aircraft owners to easily build and categorize logbooks, timelines, manuals, legal documents, and even privately share records. For more information, visit www.bluetail.aero.

SOURCE Bluetail, Inc.

