CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of October, the much-anticipated Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 is about to kick off. CoinEx, the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner of RLWC, took the lead in holding an on-site meet-up, inviting fans and crypto users to celebrate the RLWC 2021 together.

According to official news, the tournament is set to take place from October 15 to November 19, 2022, at 21 stadiums in 17 cities across the UK, including London, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Coventry, and Sheffield. A total of 32 teams will compete in 61 matches. For the first time in RLWC history, the men's, women's, and wheelchair competitions will take place together. The pinnacle event will be broadcast live on the BBC and televised worldwide, with an audience of more than 150 million around the world to watch the tournament online.

As the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner of RLWC, CoinEx held an on-site meet-up in Manchester, the venue of the finals, before the opening ceremony of the event. In the afternoon of that day, more than 50 fans and crypto users attended the meeting, including the audience who keep paying attention to the RLWC and the loyal users of CoinEx. Shortly after the meet-up began, a small-sized indoor sports game ignited the enthusiasm of the participants. After the fierce competition, the winners gained free tickets to the RLWC 2021, and the rest of the participants all received the co-branded products of RLWC 2021 and CoinEx.

All the participants on-site experienced the charm of sports by joining in the small game. "It is the sportsmanship of keeping fighting and excelling oneself that stimulates me to watch almost every RLWC competition," one of the participants said. Coincidentally, he is also a loyal user of CoinEx. "It's great to see that CoinEx and RLWC are working together," he said, "CoinEx keeps pursuing providing simple and easy products for every user, and that's exactly the reason why I choose it."

As the five-hour meet-up came to an end, there were still some fans intensively discussing the upcoming RLWC event. It was the pleasure of CoinEx to provide such an offline platform for promoting communication between sports fans and crypto enthusiasts. CoinEx strongly sensed the enthusiasm of sports fans and crypto users during the meet-up. In the future, CoinEx will live up to the expectation of its users, and continue to provide better products and services to people who are interested in crypto, so that everyone can trade crypto assets in an easier way and have a pleasant crypto trading experience while watching the wonderful rugby game.

Today, committed to making crypto trading easier, CoinEx acts as a gateway to the crypto world for users around the world. Available in 16 languages, CoinEx offers quality products and services that include spot trading, futures, margin trading, financial management, AMM, and CoinEx Dock. It is providing easy-to-use, safe and reliable crypto trading services for over 3 million users in more than 200 countries and regions.

