VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinField, Canada's most advanced Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, has launched new offering for a global market: a complete system to start and run a digital asset exchange.

CoinField Launches White Label Cryptocurrency Exchange Software Licensing Program

CoinField will offer its own platform model to other businesses globally, as an all-in-one White Label Licensing Package that is an exclusive blend of proprietary software, technical expertise, and project management skills, allowing new global partners to launch their own cryptocurrency exchanges within 90 days of initial setup. CoinField will present its solution on major global Blockchain conferences this year:

Token 2049, March 13-14 , Hong Kong

Future Blockchain Summit April 2-3 Dubai , UAE

Consensus 2019, May 13-15 New York , US

Marijana Prpic, VP of Business Development and Marketing says: "There are many White Label solutions offerings at the moment that seem to be more affordable or faster to implement. Our offer is for companies who are looking to build a sustainable cryptocurrency exchange business; they will want to use the best software solution with all business process elements included and built by experts who created our platform. The software is managed and fully hosted by us, so you can focus on building your business."

"Built by more than 19,000 man-hours of research, our Enterprise Matching Engine can process up to 75,000 orders per second and up to 1.5 million orders through its API. Cutting-edge Security and Advanced API will give creative freedom to each partner to build the perfect platform for their specific needs," says Reza Bashash, CoinField's CTO.

The solution offers a possibility of high-level UI/UX customization, mobile APP and access to CoinField's large liquidity pool at its own cryptocurrency exchange. Each new order book will also be connected to CoinField so that its cryptocurrency exchange is fully populated from Day One. Digital assets can be removed or added at any time.

In addition to the digital assets, the package will also enable access to CoinField's compliance, and finance teams to provide assistance for setting up worldwide bank accounts, 24/7 technical customer support, and AML/KYC solutions.

About Coinfield: CoinField is Canada's most advanced trading platform, owned and operated by Central Crypto Exchange Corp in Vancouver, Canada.

More information at https://www.coinfield.com/start-white-label-bitcoin-cryptocurrency-exchange

