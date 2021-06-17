CoinFlip Announces Expansion to State of Alaska with Three New ATM Locations

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, the leading Bitcoin ATM provider in the world, today announced its first-ever expansion into the state of Alaska with three new Bitcoin ATM installations, making them the leading cryptocurrency ATM provider in the state. CoinFlip plans to double their footprint in the state with four additional ATMs by the end of the summer. Through CoinFlip, customers will be able to buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and six other cryptocurrencies with cash while experiencing low fees and 24/7 customer support.

The three CoinFlip ATMs are available at the following locations:

Anchorage Wine House at Minnesota

3020 Minnesota Dr. UNIT 24

Anchorage, AK 99503

3020 Minnesota Dr. UNIT 24 99503 Anchorage Wine House at Huffman

1320 Huffman Park Dr. # 170

Anchorage, AK 99516

1320 Huffman Park Dr. # 170 99516 Anchorage Wine House at Jewel Lake

8841 Jewel Lake Rd.

Anchorage, AK 99502

"We're excited to bring CoinFlip ATMs to Alaska this month," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "It has been our mission to help build financial wealth through inclusive financial systems so that anyone interested in investing can participate. We look forward to connecting Alaskans with our award-winning customer service to make Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies more accessible to the local community."

Customers can visit the CoinFlip online locator to find new locations in Alaska as they become available. Responding to record demand for easy and accessible avenues to buy and sell cryptocurrency, CoinFlip now has over 2,500 terminals in 47 of the 50 states."

For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 2,500 machines across 47 states supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies with cash. The company cuts typical transaction fees by more than half, offers an incredibly simple user experience and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. CoinFlip's goal is to advance crypto adoption, accessibility and liquidity to support communities, like the underbanked, who need it most. Its ATMs are on the frontline of a financial revolution, where Bitcoin and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions. Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago.

