CoinFlip Launches CoinFlip Preferred, Offering a High-End Cryptocurrency OTC Trading Experience with Low Investment Minimums

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , the leading Bitcoin ATM provider in the U.S., announced today that it is opening up the world of bespoke cryptocurrency trading services to all investors with the launch of CoinFlip Preferred .

CoinFlip Preferred gives investors secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through a personalized cryptocurrency concierge service from one of the leading names in the crypto space. Unlike many other over-the-counter (OTC) trading services, which focus on customers with at least $100,000 to invest, the minimum transaction size with CoinFlip Preferred is just $5,000.

"Our mission has always been to help regular people build their wealth by demystifying cryptocurrencies and giving them easier access to these burgeoning markets," said Daniel Polotsky, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "With CoinFlip Preferred we can provide more Americans with the kind of high-touch investment service many companies reserve for their wealthiest clients."

CoinFlip Preferred supports buying and selling nine major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin with more to be added in the future. With its nationwide network of over 600 ATMs, CoinFlip sells more cryptocurrency by volume than any other operator and in turn is able to offer excellent pricing and rapid execution of trades to its CoinFlip Preferred clients.

New customers can start trading on the CoinFlip Preferred website the same day they sign up and are assigned a personal concierge who supports them through every stage of the process from initial consultation to final trade. CoinFlip Preferred customers can also reach a consultant by phone seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT.

"We believe that CoinFlip Preferred is the fastest and easiest way to make large volume cryptocurrency trades," said Polotsky. "Combined with our fast-growing network of ATMs, which give users convenient self-service options for transactions under $12,000, CoinFlip Preferred now allows us to support our customers making trades of any dollar amount. This launch is an exciting new stage on our journey towards making cryptocurrency investments mainstream."

Currently, CoinFlip Preferred is available to customers in the U.S., although the service will be expanded in the future to meet demand from international customers.

CoinFlip's rapidly expanding ATM network currently operates in 34 states and enables users to make cryptocurrency investments in minutes. CoinFlip's ATMs offer an important access point to the financial system for the estimated 25 percent of Americans who are unbanked or underbanked.

Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago.

