COINFLIP NAMED OFFICIAL PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THINKCHICAGO 2022

In Partnership with World Business Chicago, CoinFlip will Participate in Events for University Students

CHICAGO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy, announces today its presenting sponsorship of ThinkChicago, a national STEM talent attraction & retention program led by World Business Chicago. Through this sponsorship, CoinFlip will support, present, and organize various ThinkChicago events to connect with university students and educate them about the opportunities within the fintech industry. The partnership further enhances CoinFlip's commitment to giving back and serving its hometown base of operations in Chicago.

Led by the Innovation & Venture Strategy Team of World Business Chicago, ThinkChicago connects talent with local innovative companies. ThinkChicago is committed to support university students' exploration around career-building opportunities and engage with Chicago technology companies who are hiring during these challenging times. CoinFlip Founder and Chairman, Daniel Polotsky, recently spoke at ThinkChicago's TechTalk, an exclusive event to discuss Chicago's dynamic tech ecosystem.

"We're extremely proud to have grown our business in Chicago and be at the epicenter of the technology revolution that is happening in our city. From ideating in our dorm room and bootstrapping our business in a completely new industry, we fully understand the challenges of turning an idea into a thriving organization," said Polotsky. "The opportunities that Chicago presents to young new talent are endless and helping our community is one of the core values and principles of CoinFlip."

Throughout the year, CoinFlip will participate in various events for recruitment and education, hosted by World Business Chicago and ThinkChicago. "We are thrilled to welcome CoinFlip as presenting sponsor of ThinkChicago 2022," said Michael Fassnacht, President and CEO, World Business Chicago, Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "CoinFlip, a fast-growing company, is a great example how Chicago's startup, tech and innovation ecosystem is driving accelerated and disruptive growth and expansion in business. With CoinFlip's support of ThinkChicago 2022, meaningful connections among participating students and top tech leaders, entrepreneurs, startups, jobs and opportunity are certain."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, CoinFlip had a five-year growth rate of 1,715,091.9% and revenue of $50 million in 2020 and nearly $100 million in 2021. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, the company has expanded to over 3,500 ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with over 3,500 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. The company does not charge hidden fees, cuts typical transaction fees by as much as half, and provides 24/7 customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

About World Business Chicago (WBC):

World Business Chicago is a public-private, non-profit partnership that drives inclusive economic growth and job creation, supports business, and promotes Chicago as a leading global city. Supported by a council of 250+ local leaders, WBC's Innovation & Venture portfolio of programs drive inclusive growth and opportunity for the city's tech economy and innovation ecosystem. Flagship programs include ThinkChicago, the Chicago Venture Summit, Startup Chicago, and Venture Engine with the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition (ISTC).

