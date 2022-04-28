CoinFlip Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Chicago Based Cryptocurrency Company Earns National Recognition for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , a leading provider of cryptocurrency investment services, today announced today that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognitions for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture:

The Innovation Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

The Leadership Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

The Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces award celebrates the organizations who provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees' concerns.

"At CoinFlip, our workplace is more than just a successful business, it's a family. We prioritize building community and putting our employees at the forefront of everything we do. We're extremely grateful for our FlipFam and honored that our team's feedback earned us recognition as a Top Workplace," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "The team is constantly growing and evolving to match the fast pace of the cryptocurrency industry. We're looking forward to hiring new talent in 2022 as our portfolio and footprint expands, and will continue to keep our company culture and innovation a priority."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, CoinFlip had a five-year growth rate of 1.7 million percent and revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, the company has expanded to over 3,500 Bitcoin ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading provider of cryptocurrency investment services. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with over 3,500 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. The company does not charge hidden fees, cuts typical transaction fees by as much as half, and provides 24/7 customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

