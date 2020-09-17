CoinGeek Live 2020 (Sept 30-Oct 2nd): More than another virtual blockchain conference

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of the year and right into the spring, CoinGeek's event team have been busy at work researching the difficulties of conferences that have had to make the sudden switch from in-person to virtual. The timing of CoinGeek Live being in Q4 2020 has been fortunate, allowing the team the requisite time to introduce new luxuries and innovations in the space that others did not have access to earlier in the year.

The CoinGeek Live 2020 blockchain conference will be broadcast live from dual studios in both New York (Manhattan Studios) and London (Kennington Studios), but there are also a number of features unique to this new era of virtual conferencing:

Through the technology of partner business and gold sponsor Omniscape, delegates will be offered an immersive experience through augmented reality, including the chance to cast their blockchain-based vote for the winner of the 3rd Bitcoin SV Hackathon (with a USD $100K BSV prize pool up for grabs);

Bitcoin SV Hackathon (with a USD BSV prize pool up for grabs); Random giveaways of Bitcoin SV via BuyBSV.com for those interacting with the sponsorship booths and offering questions to the speakers over the 3-day event;

Pan-Atlantic live broadcasts with speakers including economist and best-selling author George Gilder, Fundstrat Global Advisor's Thomas Lee, government representatives from the US and the EU Commission, as well as a host of tech innovators such as Twetch who are seeking to create a more trustworthy type of internet built on the Bitcoin SV blockchain;

, Fundstrat Global Advisor's , government representatives from the US and the EU Commission, as well as a host of tech innovators such as Twetch who are seeking to create a more trustworthy type of internet built on the Bitcoin SV blockchain; Live Q&As from viewing parties, already confirmed in South Africa , Switzerland and Hong Kong .

Join us September 30 – October 2 for CoinGeek Live 2020 – a virtual blockchain conference broadcasting live from studios in New York and London. You must be registered to enjoy the live experience, but it's free – so what are you waiting for?

CoinGeek Live 2020 is sponsored by The Bayesian Group, Bitcoin Association, Cozen O'Connor P.C., EHR Data, NBdomain, nChain, TAAL and Omniscape.

