CoinGeek VII Live From Zurich, Switzerland, April 2021

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich is the heartland of the European banking world and will be the latest venue for the seventh CoinGeek Conference next April. Just south of Zurich, known as 'Crypto Valley', Zug, Switzerland is the home of the Bitcoin Association whose Founding President, Jimmy Nguyen, will once again host the conference. As a result, Switzerland will now further enhance its reputation, as not only a banking and financial hub, but also, the European HQ of the digital asset space by playing host to CoinGeek VII [https://coingeekconference.com/].

In October this year, despite the global pandemic, CoinGeek managed to broadcast over 90 speakers – all of which were delivered live, not pre-recorded - over three days from studios in London and New York for a unique hybrid live & virtual event experience. Earlier in 2020 CoinGeek London saw over 1,000 attendees with a live stream seen by over 30,000 viewers.

Previous CoinGeek Conferences have also appeared - highlighting the true power of a blockchain that scales to enterprise level coupled with tiny transaction fees - via Bitcoin SV, in Seoul, Hong Kong and Toronto.

Professionals from leading blockchain start-ups, global enterprises, crypto mining groups, investors, and others in the financial community are coming to learn about exciting developments for Bitcoin SV (BSV), as well as the unique benefits of a blockchain that can massively scale enabling data processing capabilities no other public blockchain is capable of.

