Coinlife Users Can Now Trade on Solana

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The variety of tradable altcoins has grown significantly in the past year. As a result, leading online trading brokerage house Coinlife has decided to open up new trading possibilities to its clients - the most prominent of them being Solana. The new coins are accessible to all registered users effective immediately, and their daily and monthly rates can easily be found on the brand's website.

"Each time we add a new coin to our selected list of tradable assets, we perform months of extensive research prior to it," said Coinlife's spokesperson. "You can be sure that all of the new crypto coins on our list have gone through careful screening. We invite our traders to have a look at the updated list, and we remind them that we are always there for them, should they have any questions regarding any one of these altcoins."

Variety is the name of the game

For almost a year now, volatility has been felt in the cryptocurrency market. These fluctuations make diversity essential for success. This is the key principle leading Coinlife in this recent move. Aside from Solana, traders using the brand's platform have access to Dogecoin, Uniswap and Chainlink, alongside more veteran and well known coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether and Cardano.

"We are more than thrilled to be able to offer our traders such an extensive list of coins, added the spokesperson. "With that in mind, traders must remember that there are several risks to online trading - especially online cryptocurrency trading. That's why we also provide our users with guidance and support from dedicated account managers, as well as enriching educational content. We are planning on updating our list once again in the near future, according to developments in the market".

About Coinlife

Founded in 2021 with the purpose of making cryptocurrency trading online more simple and accessible, Coinlife has gained credibility around the world. Currently, the company's trading platform boasts thousands of active users, and is popular among cryptocurrency traders globally. All registered users gain access to personal guidance from a professional assistant upon request, and further support is granted via multiple communication channels, such as email, phone and the onsite chat function. Payments and withdrawals are made via credit/debit cards, as well as wire transfers, and all anti money laundering regulations apply to any transaction.

