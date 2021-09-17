Coinllectibles™️ inaugural Fusion NFTs™️ saw capital gains of more than 333% in a week with total transaction value exceeding US$2.45million

SINGAPORE, Sep.17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to provide an update on the transaction performance of the inaugural Fusion NFTs™️.

The first batch of Fusion NFTs™️ that was put up for sale was made up of collectible ceramic art pieces, which had independent valuations ranging from US$64,300 to US$128,600. For the launch, Coinllectibles™️ sold the inaugural batch of Fusion NFTs™️ for a total of US$251,034.

Based on records available on OKEx, the items were collectively bought and resold by 10 different buyers, each represented by a unique OKEx wallet ID. As at 6pm (GMT+8) on 17 Sep 21, the total transaction value for the inaugural batch of Fusion NFTs™️ stands at US$2,459,034. This figure is derived by adding all the successful transactions of the Fusion NFTs™️ since it was launched on 7 Sep 21.

In terms of capital gains, the inaugural Fusion NFTs™️ were last transacted for a collective value of US$835,074. This works out to be a 333% increase from the original value of US$251,034. Coinllectibles™️ #001 saw the largest capital gains – with the last transacted price of US$650,000, the item saw a 685% increase from the original selling price of US$94,850.

Profits wise, each buyer made an average of US$83,430. On the other hand, the top 2 most profitable transactions saw Fusion NFT™️ owners making US$190,000 and US$140,000 respectively.

Commenting on the resale activities, Gerald Gn, Corporate Finance Director of Coinllectibles™️ said, "As a company, we observe the resale market activities with much amusement. Coinllectibles' mission is to find good projects for our Fusion NFTs™️ and we do not really focus on how our Fusion NFTs™️ perform in the resale market. However, the fact that there is much interest in the resale market for the Fusion NFTs™️ seems to suggest that we must be doing something right – in terms of unlocking the demand for collectible items within the crypto-community."

"When Coinllectibles™️ started, we had a belief that there was a huge yet latent demand for physical collectibles among the digital currency holders. Based on Statista, more than US$12billion worth of arts and collectibles were sold online in 2020. This was a 100% increase from the year before. Such trading activities seem to suggest that our Fusion NFTs™️ can offer collectors another way to invest and make money. This also reinforces our belief that the future for NFTs will be a fusion of physical and digital NFT ownership. We are still in our early days, however we are very encouraged by the early results," Gn added.

Currently, the 3 collectible items from Coinllectibles™️ Bronze Series 1 are still listed on OKEx NFT marketplace. The resale Coinllectibles #001 is presently on sale for USDT1,000,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29978 . The resale Coinllectibles #002 is presently on sale for USDT153,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29979 . The resale Coinllectibles #003 is presently on sale for USDT117,000 and can be viewed from https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=29980 .

Following the success of the inaugural launch, Coinllectibles™️ is gearing up for the next launch. For pre-registration of interest for future Fusion NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles .

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

