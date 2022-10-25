Coinllectibles' Sales Ramp into 4Q as the "Magnificent Ceramic Series" Launched Last Month, was Sold Out for over US$3.8 Million

13 Qing Dynasty and Modern Artworks Snapped-Up by Collectors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that the "Magnificent Ceramic Series" priced at more than US$3.8million has been completely sold out. Previously launched in September 2022, the collection of 13 Qing Dynasty and modern artworks were promptly snapped up by collectors.

As a follow-up, Coinllectibles will be launching another 9 items that are collectively priced at US$547,000. Each collectible will be tagged with a Coinllectibles' signature Digital Ownership Token ("DOT") that includes legal documentation addressing ownership, a valuation report and high resolution images of the piece that is minted on the Blockchain.

Similar to the "Magnificent Ceramic Series", the next series will feature a collection of exquisite antique works made by modern artists. There will be 7 limited edition ceramic paintings as well as 2 ceramic vases. These rare ceramics collectibles were all delicately created through an extremely high level of Chinese craftsmanship.

The ceramic painting, titled "High Relief Round Ceramic Painting with Gold Decorated Dragon Pattern" is an imitation of a classic masterpiece made during the period when the ceramic industry was under the supervision of Tang Ying under the reign of Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty. Such high-relief ceramic printing with Dragon patterns has the most demanding firing requirements for ceramic production, which require meticulous measurement and deliberation. Only available in 7 quantities on Coinllectibles MetaMall, this item is an extremely rare collection of the finest and most elegant wares.

Commenting on the launch, Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer at Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are very encouraged by the response from collectors for the Magnificent Ceramics Series. The 13 pieces from the previous series were priced at a premium, with the highest being US$508,000 for a piece. These 9 pieces are priced between US$48,000 to US$63,000 per piece, and we hope that more collectors will come on at these price points."

For more information on the Magnificent Ceramics Series, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

