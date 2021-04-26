CoinPayments Expands Lead into Brazil, LATAM by Appointing Blockchain Expert Rubens Neistein as Country Manager

"I believe Rubens is the best fit to lead our business growth in the region," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "His decade-long involvement in blockchain and digital assets, pioneering the first-ever Bitcoin card in Brazil, is in line with CoinPayments' vision to reach mass adoption by enabling crypto payments for everyone."

Based on CoinPayments' extensive internal database, crypto adoption is on the rise in LATAM, jumping dramatically in the first quarter of 2021. In Brazil alone, total crypto payment processing volume hit over $40 million in the first three months of this year, up over 405% from the same quarter in 2020. Meanwhile, across the LATAM region, that number grew from $14 million in Q1-2020 to over $340 million in Q1-2021, up over 2300% year-over-year.

Prior to joining CoinPayments, Mr. Neistein worked with the Foundation for International Blockchain and Real Estate Expertise (FIBREE), an Amsterdam-based organization aimed at bridging the real estate industry with the IT sector and blockchain technology. Rubens was also the CEO and founding member of a leading crypto- and blockchain-focused event organizer Blockmaster. In 2017, he also launched and was the face of Braziliex, a leading Brazilian crypto exchange.

"My goal is to continuously educate the masses on the countless benefits that come with blockchain and digital assets across industries and throughout LATAM," said Mr. Neistein. "I'm thrilled to join CoinPayments to help expand its services to more merchants and users looking to conduct payments using crypto. This is only the beginning and I'm excited to be on board."

Mr. Neistein's appointment is effective immediately.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment processor with more than US $10 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins, and is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and Ecommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

