CoinPayments Launches Global Business Development & Partnerships Team, Hires Key Executives in North America and Europe to Drive Growth

CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor, today announced the launch of its global business development and partnerships team, intended to drive growth across key North American and European markets. Sam Fagin joins as head of North America and Simon Bowles as European head. David Hunter, current chairman of the Emerging Payments Association will continue to serve as a CoinPayments advisor working directly with the business development team. Key initiatives include a significant push to increase the CoinPayments merchant base as well as a focus on services aimed at the intersection of capital markets and cryptocurrencies.

"CoinPayments is already a global company with merchants in more than 180 countries, but now is the time to build bridges to local merchant communities and increase the types of offerings our existing community has asked for," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "Sam and Simon bring a complementary set of skills and will serve as the cornerstones of our expansion strategy in key European and North American markets."

Mr. Bowles joins CoinPayments with decades of experience as an entrepreneur and finance professional. He started his career as a trader before transitioning to leadership positions across several cryptocurrency and blockchain companies including D-Core and PayMachine. He also currently serves as an advisor to BaseTwo, a quantitative digital asset hedge fund and KMG Capital Markets, an asset manager specializing in blockchain and digital assets.

Focused on North America, Mr. Fagin will build relationships with a diverse set of payment service providers and merchant organizations. Previously he was CEO of OmniCash, a digital wallet rewards app and held senior positions at Roc Nation and TIDAL.

"Our goal is to educate and engage businesses of all sizes during a time of significant transformation as ecommerce shifts to a primary revenue stream and digital payments become the standard, not the outlier," explained Mr. Fagin. "At CoinPayments, stay tuned for a range of new partnerships and product offerings that will further strengthen our position as the easiest way to accept crypto as a form of payment."

CoinPayments' global business development and partnerships team is already active and pursuing several key initiatives.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $5 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 1,900 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

