CoinPayments Selects Goodwin Procter LLP as Law Firm of Record, Targets Regulated Markets for Expansion & Increased Transparency

"CoinPayments , the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor, today announced its selection of Goodwin Procter LLP as its law firm of record. During the initial phase of the engagement, Goodwin will assist CoinPayments in its efforts to expand into regulated markets while driving increased transparency"

"Goodwin's work at the intersection of fintech, cryptocurrencies and traditional finance is a perfect fit for our growth plans ," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "We look forward to working side-by-side with our new legal team to drive further mainstream adoption of digital currencies."

Goodwin was founded in 1912 and is a global 50 law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys working out of its offices in the United States, UK, Paris, Frankfurt and Hong Kong. It is a leading law firm in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space with more than 50 lawyers who represent over 250 blockchain and crypto clients, including payment gateways, exchanges, custodians, wallet providers, crypto developers and issuers, node operators, and mining and gaming companies

"Our pioneering approach to bringing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to regulated markets is aligned with CoinPayments' mission," explained Mike Whalen, Co-Leader of Goodwin's Fintech Group. "Our legal team will support all aspects of CoinPayments' regulated expansion initiatives over the coming years."

CoinPayments is expected to make further strategic expansion announcements throughout the rest of 2020.





About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $5 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 1,900 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

