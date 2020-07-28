CoinShares to Power No Annual Fee Choice Retirement Accounts

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares, the leading digital asset investment firm, today announced it is working with Choice by Kingdom Trust to empower US investors to incorporate digital assets into US retirement accounts. CoinShares Capital Markets will extend its investment and treasury management services to Kingdom Trust and its clients, enabling Choice users to buy, hold, and trade all digital assets including Bitcoin in their Kingdom Trust accounts – without any fees.

As the digital asset landscape evolves from high-touch, bespoke brokerage services into an electronic, API-driven trading ecosystem, CoinShares is leading the charge by bringing liquidity, connectivity, leverage, and other services to institutions and their clients.

CoinShares Capital Markets will be providing these treasury services, including trade execution, asset management, and a range of additional value-added services via the CoinShares platform to Kingdom Trust which powers over 100,000 retirement accounts and custodies more than $13 billion in assets including digital currencies. Kingdom Trust will leverage this investment management and liquidity solution to subsidize account fees for digital asset accounts.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented on today's news, "Over the last seven years, our team at CoinShares has built technology that fits our standard of security and efficiency while supporting our mission of providing all investors with access to digital assets. With Kingdom Trust, we have the perfect opportunity to leverage our connectivity and market access to make digital asset retirement solutions, accessible for all."

Kingdom Trust plan to expand their offerings to encompass different types of digital currency investment products and services, and additional asset classes. Already, Kingdom Trust is planning to provide fee-free yield-bearing accounts in the near future, so clients who are long term holders of digital assets can earn a yield on their holdings through the arrangement put in place with CoinShares.

"CoinShares has built the most robust, regulated platform in digital assets globally. Their solution powers everything from exchange traded products listed on Nasdaq in Europe, to proprietary trading strategies for professional trading firms. We are excited to have the opportunity to leverage their institutional grade solution to lower the barriers to entry for savers who are interested in this type of account," said Ryan Radloff, CEO of Kingdom Trust.

CoinShares is building a new type of financial services firm – one that embraces the ability for digital assets to radically transform capital markets and asset management, while providing investors with the comfort and security of working with a trusted, transparent, and credible partner. Investors have a wide range of preferences and objectives, and CoinShares is excited to power the Choice by Kingdom Trust solution to make holding bitcoin and other digital assets in US retirement accounts easy, secure, and best of all – free of annual fees.

Full details can be found at www.retirewithchoice.com.

About the CoinShares Group

At CoinShares, our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as trusted partners for our clients. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system, and that investors should be able to participate in this transformation. We achieve this mission by providing institutional-grade investments products and services for digital asset investors. The CoinShares Group is a pioneer in digital asset investing and manages hundreds of millions in assets on behalf of a global investor base, with offices in Jersey, Stockholm, London, and New York.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com/

Media Contact

Megan Carey

646 859 5953

[email protected]

SOURCE CoinShares Group

Related Links

https://coinshares.com

