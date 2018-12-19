Coinsquare launches into the European Union

The cryptocurrency trading platform will allow users to fund accounts using multiple fiat currencies

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - In a move that expanded its market opportunity by 1200%, Coinsquare , one of the world's premier cryptocurrency trading platforms for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, announced that it has launched across 25 countries simultaneously in the European Union. Coinsquare first announced its intention to launch in Europe earlier this year . European customers now have access to Coinsquare's full suite of cryptocurrencies and services. This marks the first international expansion for Coinsquare, which to date has only been available to Canadian customers.

"From our earliest days, Coinsquare has been focused on building the most compliant and secure trading business in the cryptocurrency space. After building a great deal of new infrastructure, achieving a successful third party financial audit, and securing top-tier Canadian banking, we felt the time was right to expand our offering to another market. We decided to begin with Europe given the size of the opportunity and our ability to offer something unique to that market," said Cole Diamond, CEO of Coinsquare. "Europe is a rapidly-growing cryptocurrency market and the cryptocurrency community there is excited to have an option that puts security, compliance, and risk management at the forefront of its offering."

European customers can now fund their Coinsquare accounts with a variety of funding methods. European users will have access to all major services from Coinsquare including cryptocurrency purchase and trade, Coinsquare Wealth concierge services, Coinsquare APIs for B2B clients, and Coinsquare Capital Markets for institutional and family office investors.



