Cokeva Celebrating 30 Years

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cokeva, the industry leader in repair, test and refurbishment of high-tech products, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Cokeva's core competency is providing high quality, cost-effective, technical repair and supply chain enterprise solutions. The company serves the networking, semi-conductor, medical/life-science, test/measurement, surveillance/security and IT data center markets. Services also include engineering, planning, order management and logistics/ warehousing for full life-cycle service parts support.

The company began in 1989, the same year as the famous Loma Prieta earthquake. Kevin and Ann Nguyen were living and working in the Bay Area and the big quake helped them decide to move to more stable ground near Sacramento. They had a dream to start their own business. While still working at McClellan Air Force base, Kevin spent his evenings setting up up a repair shop in a small garage.

Their business model targeted the repair of Sun computer equipment. It was a big challenge for a new company to find new business without a resume of other customers. Ann learned the business and began calling prospects. She was relentless as the solitary sales and marketing arm of the company. The husband and wife team was close to giving up until Ann met with a large potential customer (Honeywell) and proposed a deal they just could not refuse. Ann's idea was to run a "trial" of two main processor boards. She promised to deliver repaired boards in half the time and at half the cost that the company was currently experiencing with the OEM. They were able to deliver the boards after only five days, compared to the average lead-time of one month. The customer was so impressed with the turn-around time, the quality, and especially Ann's sincerity, that they awarded the contract to Comtek.

The success with this customer would lead to new business with other customers and start a rapid growth path for the company. Kevin would be needed full-time. Ann learned and performed all support functions including sales, marketing, accounting, planning and logistics. She infused a personal passion for the business and their customers. Business began to thrive as customers were drawn to Ann's blueprint of working hard on their behalf and making a personal commitment for their success.

Thirty years later, with over 250 employees, a 220,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility, and a new name, Cokeva is now a recognized leader in the industry.

"We are so proud of our achievements and would like to thank our employees and customers for all that we have accomplished in thirty years," said Ann Nguyen, President and CEO of Cokeva. "We are planning two events this Fall to celebrate our anniversary. A Saturday fun-day for employees and families and a Friday night gala for our customers and business acquaintances."

About Cokeva, Inc. (www.cokeva.com)

Cokeva is a world-class, industry leading third party aftermarket hardware support and services provider of high technology and complex products. Our core competency is in providing high-quality, cost-effective technical repair and supply chain solutions to the high-value, mission critical commodities arena. In business since 1989, Cokeva provides support to the enterprise and networking appliances, semiconductor, medical device, surveillance/security, and test / measurement equipment industries. We value customer satisfaction, impeccable quality, competitive pricing, and continuous improvement. Cokeva maintains ISO 9001:2015 and 13485:2016 certifications and operates an on-site Class 100 clean room facility.

