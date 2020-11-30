COL. Eric Martin is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MARTINEZ, Ga., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COL. Eric Martin is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Vascular Surgeon in the field of Medicine and for his outstanding leadership as Chief of Surgery and Chief of Vascular Surgery at Eisenhower Army Medical Center.

COL. Eric Martin, a highly distinguished vascular surgeon in Augusta, Georgia, has led a remarkable career and is celebrating more than 20 years of clinical excellence and leadership. In 2012, COL. Martin was named Chief of Vascular Surgery at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, where he oversees and provides complex reconstructive and interventional procedures combining hybrid technology treating a broad diversity of vascular pathology. In a constant pursuit to provide a 5-star patient experience, COL. Martin demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, compassion, and integrity. He has garnered a commendable reputation as a national speaker educating other physicians on his techniques advancing and progressing the orchestration of regenerative reconstruction and stem cell therapy for the treatment of complex chronic wounds such as: recalcitrant diabetic foot ulcers, venous status ulcers, arterial ulcers, neuropathic ulcers, decubitus ulcers and gangrene.



An alumnus of Michigan State University, COL. Martin earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physiology and a Master of Science Degree in Exercise Physiology before returning to complete a Doctor of Osteopathy degree in 1994. Then he completed a surgical internship, residency and additional coursework through Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital Ohio Health Medical System in Columbus, Ohio. He is double board-certified in the specialties of general surgery and vascular surgery. To further his professional development, COL. Martin is licensed to practice medicine in Georgia. Thereafter, he gained an interest in vascular surgery and accepted a two-year fellowship at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He also trained at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation during his vascular fellowship to obtain greater experience in handling complex aortic pathology.



Throughout his extensive career, COL. Martin has had very diversified medical opportunities providing him with many eclectic experiences. He served as a flight surgeon and high altitude medical specialist in the United States Army with the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado. He has had training in both the static line airborne operations as well as free fall training from altitudes as high as 18,000 ft. He was the first medical doctor who graduated from the U.S. Army Special Forces mountain school in Colorado Springs, Colorado after a grueling 16 week training program. During this time period he attended U.S. Army scuba school and U.S. Navy dive medical officer school and had extensive training in hyperbaric medicine. He has deployed to various regions in the world such as: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo and Bosnia and was involved in many low intensity conflicts. Additionally, for three years he worked as a member of an elite surgical resuscitation team (SRT) for JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command) during the Iraq War.



In light of his outstanding leadership, COL. Martin was elected as a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, and the Society of Vascular Surgery. Additionally, he has been named among the Top Doctors in Augusta and was recognized for his excellence in resident supervision with a 2018 Norman Rich Teaching Award for academic excellence. Furthermore, COL. Martin is the recipient of a Teaching Excellence Award for Surgical Subspecialties from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.



Doctor Martin will be completing a 20 year military career and retiring in the spring of 2021. He wishes to continue practicing as a staff vascular surgeon and working with surgical residents as a mentor and teacher affiliated with a university medical center.

