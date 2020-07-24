Cola Wealth Advisors Adds Another Plane to Its Fleet

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cola Wealth Advisors is adding a 1942 Fairchild PT-26 airplane to its fleet. This piece of aviation history will operate alongside the Steerman biplane already in use by the firm. The aircraft will be maintained, preserved, and operated just as it was nearly 80 years ago.

As part of their commitment to veterans, the staff at Cola Wealth Advisors comprises multiple experienced and licensed retired U.S. Air Force pilots, including owner and founder Ricky Mantei.

Cola Wealth Advisors uses its planes as part of its community outreach, whether putting on events for retirement communities or youth outreach. Additionally, the representatives at Cola Wealth Advisors occasionally use the firm's planes to allow clients to soar through the skies of their communities.

Mantei flew the Steerman over the Sun City Retirement Community on May 30 to give residents there a break from the COVID-19 quarantine. Now, with the addition of the PT-26, the Cola staff can do more for the community by offering more airborne adventures.

Originally used for training in the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Fairchild PT-26 is a variant of the American PT-19, allowing for an enclosed cockpit on the plywood, fabric, and steel body.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

