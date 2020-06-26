Cola Wealth Advisors Help Ease Quarantine Woes

LEXINGTON, S.C., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cola Wealth Advisors recently brought some joy to Sun City, a retirement community hit hard by the corona virus.

Representatives of the Lexington, South Carolina, financial services firm, led by President Ricky Mantei, presented an improv air show above Sun City Retirement Community. The effort was part of Cola's greater mission to improve the well-being of its clients and the overall well-being of the Lexington, S.C., area.

Mantei took to the skies May 30 in his pre-World War II Stearman biplane in hopes of lifting the spirits of Sun City residents who have been forced to shelter in place and unable to visit with loved ones because of social distancing requirements in place to battle COVID-19.

Some residents saw the event as a bit of excitement amid the daily realities of dealing with the pandemic. Others, such as two-time Silver Star recipient Col. Gary Olin, saw it as a tribute to a colorful past.

Olin, who was instrumental in bringing the event to Sun City, began his military career in 1964 with a deployment in Southeast Asia. He was part of the "Wild Weasels," a group whose job was to suppress enemy defense systems.

During his time as an operations officer in the U.S. Air Force, Olin met Mantei. The two have cultivated a working relationship of mutual respect long after their respective military careers

The event ended to the applause of residents, some clad in American flags. While the event was not long, it was one that most said they would remember, and one that reminds us of the resolve of the American people.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Centaurus Financial, Inc. and Cola Wealth Advisors are not affiliated companies. Please visit Cola's website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

CONTACT: Jacob Spradley, (423) 928-5564, [email protected]

SOURCE Cola Wealth Advisors

Related Links

https://www.colawealth.com

