Cola Wealth Advisors Help Ease Quarintine Woes

The improv air show above Sun City Retirement Community, is part of Centaurus' greater mission to improve the well being of their clients and their surrounding community.

Some residents saw the event as a bit of excitement amid the daily realities of dealing with the pandemic. Others, such as two-time Silver Star recipient Col. Gary Olin, saw it as a tribute to a colorful past.

Olin, who was instrumental in bringing the event to Sun City, began his military career in 1964 with a deployment in Southeast Asia. He was part of the "Wild Weasels," a group whose job was to suppress enemy defense systems.

During his time as an operations officer in the US Air Force, Olin met future president of Centaurus' Lexington branch, Rick Mantei. The two have cultivated a working relationship of mutual respect since.

The event ended to the applause of residents, some clad in American flags. While the event was not long, it was one that most said they would remember, and one that reminds us of the resolve of the American people.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/.

CONTACT: Jacob Spradley, [email protected], (423) 928-5564

SOURCE Cola Wealth Advisors

Related Links

http://www.colawealthadvisors.com

