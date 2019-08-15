Cola Wealth Advisors: "Serving Those That Served Us"

LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Greatest Generation" we call them; those who were victorious over all that threatened our way of life in WWII. These heroes fought and in too many instances died during their service to this great nation. Today, too many of these heroes are facing a new set of challenges as they approach the final stages of life: illness, discomfort, and isolation. As a way of showing our appreciation, Cola Wealth Advisors has partnered with Homestead Hospice's veteran initiative. When most people think of hospice care, they often only envision an in-home nurse visiting throughout the week. In reality, hospice care can do so much more. Homestead Hospice provides a holistic and caring approach for those with a life-threatening illness. In addition to medical support, patients are often connected with social workers, chaplains, and volunteers to prevent isolation and offer cross-generational interaction. As a result, patients feel like an active member of society while sharing their knowledge and memories with other generations.

Led by a former veteran, the team at Cola Wealth Advisors understands the realities our retired military are forced to live in. Homestead Hospice pairs veterans with qualified candidates for some personal interactions—a few hours of quality story telling with new smiling faces. Recently Rick Mantei visited Coach John Szakacsi, a ninety-six year old with the spunk of someone half his age. They spent the afternoon sharing stories and tapping into the wealth of knowledge Mr. Szakacsi possesses. It is not unusual for the team members of Cola Wealth Advisors to spend a full day reminiscing and engaging with some of the great liberators of the 1940's. While it may not be all that they deserve, it is a small token to ensure they know they are and always will be appreciated.

If you would like to learn of volunteer opportunities at Homestead Hospice please visit https://homesteadhospice.com/service/category/volunteer-services/

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a registered Investment Advisor. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/

