Colbeck Capital Management Makes a Donation to The Sydney Tedone Memorial Fund

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management is proud to have supported The Sydney Tedone Memorial Fund's most recent Virtual Event on October 19th, 2021. This month's Virtual Event was hosted by Dana, Mike and Lucas Tedone, alongside Girl Rising CEO Christina Lowery. Each year The Sydney Tedone Memorial Fund focuses on one specific Girls Rising project. For 2021, the Fund will support Girl Rising's local partners in Guatemala, India, and Kenya to keep girls engaged in their education, and to address urgent needs at a time when COVID-19 school disruptions have created unprecedented risks.

Girl Rising originally began as an award-winning film, documenting the lives of 9 girls in 9 different countries as they struggle to overcome societal barriers. Sydney Tedone first saw the film Girl Rising in 2014, and it sparked her sense of justice and channeled her extraordinary empathy and compassion. The Sydney Tedone Memorial Fund supports Girl Rising as they continue to create awareness around the struggles girls face in many countries around the world.

Currently, Girl Rising operates in 12 countries, with more than 130 partners. Throughout 2021, Girl Rising will provide more than 10,000 educators with the tools they need to provide a multi-part curriculum to more than 200,000+ students.

Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management's support of The Sydney Tedone Memorial Fund will help Girl Rising continue to push forward with those goals.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have participated in over $22 billion of strategic investments and have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and Macquarie.

