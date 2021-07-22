Colbeck Capital Management Provides $143 Million Facility to Vesta Holdings, LLC

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management announced it has partnered with Vesta Holdings, LLC to provide a $143 million facility to enable the merger of Vesta Holdings and Summit Risk Advisors, LLC.

"We are proud to partner with Vesta Holdings and their family of companies as they aspire to build on their solid foundation and expand the depth and breadth of their business," said Jason Colodne, Managing Director and founding partner of Colbeck.

Vesta Holdings is a conglomerate of companies serving families across all aspects of planning. Originally founded in 2008 as a single family office by Josh Coleman, it was designed to address the issues his own family faced following the success of their operating business. Based on the needs of their family relationships, Vesta Holdings added specific capabilities to its platform, including planning, comprehensive risk management, as well as M&A experience.

In 2012, the Vesta Holdings team established Momentum Advanced Planning to cohesively navigate families through all intricacies of advanced planning. Momentum Advanced Planning believes that success for each family is unique with goals and objectives evolving over time. Its mission is to accommodate and serve clients throughout all stages of the life cycle.

The merger with Summit Risk Advisors, a boutique insurance brokerage firm, will form a unique set of resources, tools, and most importantly, high level, customized advice on how to navigate both the business and risk management needs of their clients.

"We are excited to welcome Summit Risk Advisors, Josh Sawicki, and their executive management team," said Josh Coleman, Founder of Vesta Holdings. "They have built an amazing company and have extensive experience working with agency partners to deliver superior results. They will be a key addition in the next phase of the company's growth and development."

Colbeck's history of strategic lending spans a broad array of industries and geographies, as the team responds to the rapidly evolving capital landscape and provides innovative solutions for their clients. For more information on Colbeck's previous transactions, please visit http://colbeck.com/news .

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

To learn more about Colbeck Capital, visit www.colbeck.com, or contact us directly: Rob Gallivan (212-603-2817) and Luke Vande Guchte (212-404-0544).

SOURCE Colbeck Capital Management