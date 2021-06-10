Colbeck Capital Management Sponsors Homes with Hope's 'Stand Up at Home for Homes with Hope' Event to Help End Homelessness

"Homes with Hope is a wonderful organization with an admirable purpose," said Jason Colodne, co-founder of Colbeck Capital Management. "Helping to provide the resources needed to help homeless individuals transition into independent life is a cause we believe in supporting.

Stand Up at Home will be live-streamed from the Westport Library at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. The event line-up features comedians Kathleen Madigan, an American Comedy Award winner; Pat McGann, creator, and host of The Chicago Stand Up Project; Ali Siddiq, a finalist on "Bring the Funny and creator of "It's Bigger Than These Bars"; and Courtney Davis, host of "Courting with Courtney" on the Anna and Raven Show on Star 99.9.

The comedy portion will be pre-recorded, but there will be in-person appearances during the evening by Alisyn Camerota from CNN; First Selectman Jim Marpe; Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Jamie Mann a Westport-born actor and musician; and Police Chief Foti Koskinas.

Event sponsors will receive the opportunity to attend the event in-person at the Westport Library in a limited-seating capacity with the Homes with Hope organization. General ticket holders can watch the event remotely through the live stream.

This support from sponsors, like Colbeck Capital Management, allows Homes with Hope to continue its vital role in helping at-risk members of the community by offering necessary resources to the homeless. Since 1984, Homes with Hope has offered essential services to the area's homeless, including an emergency shelter, a community kitchen, and a food pantry. Individuals and family members can also access a variety of services including youth development programs, supportive housing, diversion services, and mentoring.

For more information about Homes with Hope, including the upcoming "Stand Up at Home" event or future sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.hwhct.org/ .

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck's principals have more than 75 years of experience managing credit investing businesses. Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Read Colbeck Capital's weekly newsletter Limited Liabilities on Medium.

About Homes with Hope

Homes with Hope is a Westport-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Fairfield County since 1983. More than 70% of its funding comes from private individuals and foundations. Today, the organization provides emergency shelter for men and women, supportive housing for individuals and families, rapid re-housing, diversion services, a community kitchen, food pantry, youth development programs and mentoring. Our knowledgeable and innovative staff develops individualized case management plans with sustainable solutions so that everyone we serve has the opportunity to achieve and maintain an independent life.

