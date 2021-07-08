Colbeck Capital Management Sponsors NEXT for AUTISM's "Color The Spectrum" Live Streamed Event in Support of Autistic Community

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management proudly sponsored the recent "Color The Spectrum" virtual event, celebration, and fundraiser organized by NEXT for AUTISM, a national advocacy group that connects people living with autism to services in their communities.

The April 30th event was hosted by comedian and TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as well as YouTube creator and former NASA engineer Mark Rober on Rober's increasingly popular YouTube channel. Viewers were treated to a host of celebrity guests including Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Conan O'Brien, John Stewart, Paul Rudd, and Mark Hamill. Viewers were also educated on ways to support NEXT for AUTISM.

"Color The Spectrum" has almost 5 million views on YouTube, and was able to raise almost $4 million for NEXT for AUTISM. Funds raised from corporate sponsors, like Colbeck Capital, and individual donors at the #ColortheSpectrum event will be used to help young adults successfully transition from school to adulthood, including:

Equal access to employment and career choices

Access to homes that are safe and welcoming

Opportunities for social connections, including recreation, athletics, arts, and other community roles.

For the last 18 years, NEXT for AUTISM has provided programs and grants to benefit the autism community around the United States. Colbeck Capital Management is delighted to back such an important cause. The sponsorship is in line with the company's dedication to support nonprofits and organizations in need such as the Children's Tumor Foundation, Homes with Hope, and more.

Visit NEXT for AUTISM online at www.nextforautism.org and learn more.

Traditionally, NEXT for AUTISM has organized an in-person entertainment and fundraising program called "Night of Too Many Stars", where celebrities from all avenues of Hollywood gather to entertain and raise money for autism awareness. However, this fundraiser was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Mark Rober then stepped in with an alternative solution, providing his popular science YouTube channel to host a virtual event as an alternative.

For Mark Rober the cause is personal, as his son was diagnosed with autism. "Color the Spectrum" was the perfect opportunity for them to encourage viewers to watch and support NEXT for AUTISM's many programs, and to raise awareness for autism nationwide.

About NEXT for AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM was founded in 2003 to provide innovative opportunities to advance the field of autism services. NEXT for AUTISM has built a large portfolio of partnerships with universities, medical centers, and service organizations to create and support innovative programs specifically designed to improve the lives of families, and those living with autism. For more information about NEXT for AUTISM visit https://www.nextforautism.org/ . View a replay of the "Color The Spectrum" event here .

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( www.colbeck.com ) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck's principals have more than 75 years of experience managing credit investing businesses. Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Read more about Colbeck Capital at colbeck.com

