Colbeck Capital Management Supports NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Hypertension Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management and Jason and Anita Colodne are proud to support the NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Hypertension Center.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the most integrated healthcare systems in the country, with more than two million patient visits annually including over 300,000 emergency visits. Support goes towards physician recruitment, state-of-the-art technology acquisition, and compassionate care for every patient. The nonprofit academic medical center is renowned for providing exceptional medical treatment that sets the standard for care across the region and the world.

The Hypertension Center remains one of the few dedicated hypertension practices in the region, offering personalized and comprehensive care for every patient. Founded over 35 years ago, the Weill Cornell Hypertension Center is dedicated to improving outcomes for the more than one billion people worldwide who suffer from high blood pressure and its comorbidities. The Center is dedicated to tailoring care in collaboration with researchers and specialists whose ultimate goal is to reduce mortality rates along with hypertension-related organ damage, which affects over 60 percent of the population in the United States.

Medical groups throughout the city's five boroughs participate in the NewYork-Presbyterian network to expand coordinated care and services. This includes Weill Cornell, which provides care across nearly every medical field with over 800 patient beds and features a full-service pediatric program. The history of the hospital system dates back to 1771 when New York Hospital was first founded, treating American soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War. Today, the modern NewYork-Presbyterian remains on the bleeding edge of healthcare innovation and has played a pivotal role in treating patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes hypertension related research done in conjunction with the Weill Cornell Hypertension Center during the 2020 pandemic, which explored the correlation and impact of COVID-19 on patients presenting with hypertension as well as the scientists who helped develop rapid saliva tests for diagnosing the disease in patients.

NewYork-Presbyterian remains a leader in academic healthcare with a focus on medical education and groundbreaking research. Patients receive customized care plans that center on their specific needs with physicians and facilities throughout the region participating in coordinated care efforts. This includes the NewYork-Presbyterian Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns, the Dalio Center for Health Justice focused on reducing health disparities, and the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Center for Community Health, which is the largest ambulatory care facility in the borough.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

