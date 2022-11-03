Colbeck Capital Management Supports Project Apollo

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management is proud to support Project Apollo and their mission to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The Project Apollo team is dedicated to helping extract refugees from high-conflict, high-risk areas throughout the world. Currently, their efforts are centered on Ukraine and helping to not only relocate at-risk populations but also to provide essential resources in technology and education for those in need. Donations and funds go directly to rescue efforts of Ukrainians with special needs and circumstances, from fueling vehicles to funding the technology needed to keep connections strong in the war-torn country.

Project Apollo was founded to extract vulnerable people from areas of conflict, who are often overlooked during refugee crises. Project Apollo works to rescue and re-home these individuals with rapid and efficient accommodations. This also includes people with disabilities and those cut off from necessary utilities such as electricity or gas needed to heat their homes and cook their food.

The Project Apollo team members are armed services veterans and ex-special force members who are dedicated to the safe rescue of vulnerable people in areas of conflict. The United Kingdom-based organization coordinates worldwide efforts in response to developing needs in a variety of countries. Their three pillars of physical extraction, technological support, and education for children help propel the nonprofit organization forward. This ties directly into their mission to remove those in peril from high-conflict areas using state of the art platforms that allow for connection during and after their extraction. The organization also provides access to educational resources via its custom mobile application for children who are displaced and no longer have access to regular educational offerings.

Project Apollo continues to send individuals into Ukraine and to work directly with citizens to help address ongoing needs. This has included the facilitation and delivery of medical supplies for front-line units in eastern Ukraine, where forces continue to work to recapture Russian occupied territory. The team has helped guide in 44 tons of vital supplies that were distributed locally to victims of the conflict. Rescue efforts have also included specialized missions such as one to help rescue a family of four including a grandmother with Parkinson's Disease and a young boy with autism. The family was successfully contacted and evacuated to Moldova after a 1,500-mile journey. Once individuals are relocated, they are also given assistance including resources for parents and caregivers to navigate their new surroundings and maintain a sense of normalcy for their children.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

