Colburn School Honors Elizabeth Segerstrom at Celebrate Colburn Gala

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Coast Plaza is proud to announce that the Colburn School in Los Angeles has named Elizabeth Segerstrom as one of three honorees at the prestigious performing arts institution's upcoming gala, Celebrate Colburn on Tuesday, October 23. Segerstrom, co-managing partner at South Coast Plaza, along with renowned conductor Valery Gergiev, and acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, will receive the Richard D. Colburn award for exemplary achievements and contributions to the worlds of classical music and the performing arts in Los Angeles and throughout the world.

Elizabeth Segerstrom is a philanthropist who shared a passion for the arts with her late husband Henry T. Segerstrom. Together, they led the development and debut of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. She continues to uphold and expand their profound legacy with her deep involvement in major arts institutions in California and throughout the world, including Carnegie Hall, American Ballet Theatre, Lang Lang Foundation, educational programs of Turnaround Arts California, American Friends of Versailles, American Friends of the Louvre, and more. As an example, the Mariinsky Orchestra based in St. Petersburg, Russia is currently on a tour across the US, performing at venues such as Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Carnegie Hall, thanks in large part to the support of Elizabeth Segerstrom.

Celebrate Colburn will begin with a performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Tuesday, October 23 at 7 p.m., followed by dinner under the stars on Grand Avenue. Gergiev, general director and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre and chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, will lead the Colburn Orchestra, pianist and Colburn Conservatory student Dominic Cheli, and Singers from the Atkins Young Artists Program Fellowship at the Mariinsky Theatre.

"As this year marks the Colburn School's 20th anniversary, it is especially meaningful to recognize our gala honorees - enduring classical music icon Maestro Valery Gergiev, visionary acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, and civic leader and philanthropist Elizabeth Segerstrom," said Colburn School President and CEO Sel Kardan. "Thanks to their combined contributions and legacies, the future of the performing arts is brighter than ever."

The Celebrate Colburn concert is part of the LA Phil's Sounds About Town series. Tickets start at $15. Visit colburnschool.edu for more ticket information.

Gala concert and dinner tickets start at $1,000. Contact Amy Bryan, abryan@colburnschool.edu, 213.621.1047 for more information.

View images here.

About South Coast Plaza

Renowned as a leading international shopping destination, South Coast Plaza is home to more than 250 prominent boutiques, critically acclaimed restaurants and the adjacent celebrated Segerstrom Center for the Arts. It is the West Coast's premier shopping experience, with its proximity to beaches and John Wayne Airport, customized concierge services, and unparalleled collection of diverse retailers — from Gucci, Hermès, Cartier and Harry Winston to Roger Vivier, Dolce&Gabbana, The Webster, Dior, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy and more. South Coast Plaza is located in Orange County, California, in the city of Costa Mesa. Information: southcoastplaza.com or 800.782.8888.

About the Colburn School

The Colburn School comprises four academic units united by a single philosophy: that all who desire to study music and dance should have access to top-level instruction.



Units of the School are:

the diploma- and degree-granting Conservatory of Music, a preeminent training ground for professional musicians

The Music Academy, a pre-college program preparing musicians to study at top conservatories

The Trudl Zipper Dance Institute, a comprehensive dance program including the elite pre-professional Dance Academy

The Community School of Performing Arts, offering a graded curriculum of private lessons and group instruction in music performance, appreciation, and theory for everyone, from the youngest children to adults

Together, these units provide performing arts instruction to more than 2,000 students from around the world, with a renowned artist faculty who serve as invaluable mentors guiding the students' artistic development.

