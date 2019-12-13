Colby Covington And Cannafornia CBD Release Vlog Ahead Of UFC 245

Athletes have long known that the key to successful workouts and training programs is a focus on recovery. Cannafornia CBD focuses on wellness, performance, and recovery, producing an array of hemp-derived CBD products including full-spectrum topicals, oral tinctures, capsules and pre-dosed edibles such as individually-wrapped caramels.

To prepare for this monumental fight, Covington has used Cannafornia's capsules, tinctures and balms to aid his workout and recovery. In a new vlog releasing today, follow along with Season One – recorded in September and October – as Colby and Cannafornia CEO Paul King hang out, work out, talk business and share their addiction to winning.

Train hard, work hard, and recover hard with Cannafornia CBD.

To learn more about Cannafornia, call or text 831-227-2218 or email info@cannafornia.co.

About Cannafornia Holdings, Inc.

Established in 2017, Cannafornia is a California-based cultivator, manufacturer and supplier of high quality hand-crafted cannabis and cannabis products. Founded and operated by CEO Paul King, Cannafornia's mission is to connect recreational and medical cannabis consumers with quality and competitively-priced, pesticide-free pure cannabis products. Cannafornia CBD is a division of Cannafornia devoted to performance-focused products created from non-psychoactive, hemp-derived CBD.

