Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

Nov 26, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain logistics market size for pharmaceutical industry is forecast to increase by USD 11.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.51%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market, the rising popularity of blockchain technology in the logistics industry, and the increased use of IoT and technological solutions in warehouses.
Technavio categorizes the cold chain logistics market as a part of the air freight and logistics market, which covers revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation; courier; and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., and PCI Pharma Services.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by service (warehousing and VAS and transportation), product (vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Segmentation by Service (Inclusion/Exclusion)
- Inclusion:
- Warehousing:
The warehousing segment grew gradually by USD XXX million between 2017 and 2021. The increase in the number of refrigerated pharmaceutical products is augmenting the demand for cold-chain pharmaceutical logistics. To facilitate the storage of pharmaceuticals, temperature-controlled warehouses need to operate in critical temperatures. In addition, the rising need for refrigerated warehouses for storing medicines, vaccines, and biopharmaceutical products in tropical climates is contributing to the growth of the segment.
What are the key data covered in cold chain logistics market for pharmaceutical industry?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the cold chain logistics market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain logistics market vendors
|
Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
144
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 11.6 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.23
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article