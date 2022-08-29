Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry to Record a CAGR of 10.2%, Increase in Global Demand for Pharmaceuticals to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry has been segmented by service (warehousing and VAS and transportation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC is expected to account for the majority of the market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is driven by factors such as the development of the healthcare market in Asia. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is the key country for the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry in APAC.

Latest market research report titled Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The size of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow by USD 9.48 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry: Revenue-generating Service Segments

The warehousing and VAS segment will be the largest contributor to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the global refrigerated market is expected to increase the use of refrigerated warehouses for storing medicines, vaccines, and biopharmaceuticals products in tropical areas. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceuticals industry during the forecast period.

Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry: Key Driver and Trend

The increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals is driving the growth of the market. Life expectancy has increased across the world during the past couple of years. As a result, global pharmaceutical sales are expected to rise during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical exports from the US have grown significantly in the past couple of years. In 2020, the sales of generic drugs were nearly a quarter of the global market. The expiry of many patents on drugs as well as reforms in the healthcare sector are the main factors for the increase in the sales of generic drugs. Hence, end-user industries are availing cold chain logistics to cater to the rising demand for pharmaceutical trade.

The growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market is a major trend supporting the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry. The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several players. This poses a challenge for large players and restricts them from expanding to new regions. As a result, they have to build their network from scratch. Therefore, established logistics vendors such as United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post AG, and FedEx are using market consolidation for breaking the entry barrier into new geographies. This helps key players in adopting local or regional technologies from regional players and expanding their market presence.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

