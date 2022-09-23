Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America to record USD 64.79 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increased adoption of sustainable initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 64.79 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the vendors, customer base, fuel price fluctuations, GDP growth, urbanization, and other factors to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the cold chain logistics market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America 2022-2026

The cold chain logistics market in North America is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. The increasing demand for cold storage services in North America has attracted many new players into the market. Thus, to gain a market share, vendors operating in the market need to effectively manage the available resources. Besides, the increase in demand for packaged perishable food and dairy products in North America is fostering the growth of international players in the cold chain logistics market in North America.

The increased adoption of sustainable initiatives has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, operational barriers in cold chain logistics increase costs might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Technavio identifies AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. as some of the dominant players. Request Sample Report Here

The cold chain logistics market in North America is segmented as below:

Type

Refrigerated Warehouse



Refrigerated Transportation

The market growth in the refrigerated warehouse segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in the import and export of temperature-sensitive products and the growing demand for refrigerated warehouses and transportation facilities are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

The market will observe considerable growth in the US owing to a rise in the import and export of perishable products and an increase in online grocery sales. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cold chain logistics market in North America report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain logistics market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the cold chain logistics market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain logistics market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain logistics market vendors in North America

Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 64.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.5 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, ArcBest Corp., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., KLLM Transportation Services, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Prime Inc., Tippmann Group, Total Quality Logistics LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Refrigerated warehouse - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Refrigerated warehouse - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Refrigerated transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Refrigerated transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 56: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 58: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 59: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 60: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGRO Merchants Group

Exhibit 61: AGRO Merchants Group - Overview



Exhibit 62: AGRO Merchants Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: AGRO Merchants Group - Key offerings

10.4 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

Exhibit 64: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Overview



Exhibit 65: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Segment focus

10.5 Burris Logistics

Exhibit 68: Burris Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 69: Burris Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Burris Logistics - Key offerings

10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 71: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 74: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 76: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 79: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 81: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 85: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 86: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key news



Exhibit 88: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Tippmann Group

Exhibit 89: Tippmann Group - Overview



Exhibit 90: Tippmann Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Tippmann Group - Key offerings

10.11 VersaCold Logistics Services

Exhibit 92: VersaCold Logistics Services - Overview



Exhibit 93: VersaCold Logistics Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: VersaCold Logistics Services - Key offerings

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 95: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 99: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 100: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 101: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 102: Research methodology



Exhibit 103: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 104: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 105: List of abbreviations

