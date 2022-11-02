Cold Chain Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 11.6 Bn From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cold Chain Logistics Market share is set to increase by USD 11.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.23% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market 2021-2025

Cold Chain Logistics Market- Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market. The parent global air freight and logistics market cover revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation; courier; and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents. Technavio calculates the global air freight and logistics market size based on revenue generated by air freight and logistics service providers. The air freight and logistics market includes tracking of goods in transit and up to the point of delivery.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The global Cold Chain Logistics Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global Cold Chain Logistics Market compared to other regions. 34% growth will originate from APAC. Due to the expansion of the healthcare business in Asia , the cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry in APAC is anticipated to increase rapidly. Between 2020 and 2021, the consumer healthcare industry in APAC experienced tremendous growth, mainly due to rising public and private sector investments in the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure. Substantial growth is anticipated due to the improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing government and non-governmental organization (NGO) spending on raising public health standards during the forecasted period.

Service Segment Overview

The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Service, product, and region.

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the warehousing and VAS segments will be significant during the forecast period. The term "warehousing" describes the storage of finished and semi-finished goods in a warehouse or distribution facility. In the supply chain, storage is a crucial and capital-intensive function. It thus plays a crucial part in the logistics of the cold chain for the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, LSPs provide their clients with a range of warehouse services, including loading and unloading, inventory management software, and other services pertaining to the supply chain. Pharmaceuticals that need to be kept chilled, such as insulin, chemical medicines, vaccines, and biopharmaceutical reagents, are kept in a cold chain network while being delivered. Due to the increase in the chilled pharmaceutical product the cold chain market will grow which would benefit the warehouse and VAS industries.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry's worldwide cold chain logistics market is the rising demand for medicines on a global scale. The US Federal government's introduction of the Affordable Care Act, a health insurance program, has contributed to the rapid increase in pharmaceutical sales.

The demand for pharmaceutical items in India would also increase with the introduction of the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) in 2018, which aims to give healthcare insurance to 100 million families. Therefore, end-user organizations need specialist cold-chain healthcare logistics services in order to efficiently transport, warehouse, and distribute vast amounts of pharmaceuticals. This will drive the growth of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

Global cold chain logistics market growth for the pharmaceutical industry will be fueled by growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market. The pharmaceutical industry's worldwide cold chain logistics market is highly fragmented and competitive.

Big firms face difficulties as a result of the high market fragmentation, which prevents them from expanding into other nations or areas. They are left with the difficult option of starting a network from scratch in a new area.

Therefore, established logistics suppliers like United Parcel Service, Deutsche Post AG, and FedEx Corp. are embracing market consolidation as a strategic tactic for corporate expansion to lower the entry barrier into new geographies. This market consolidation technique aids major businesses in acquiring regional or local technologies from local rivals, boosting their market share, and achieving profitability in a cutthroat industry.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The main obstacle to the expansion of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry is the functional hurdles in cold chain logistics that raise operational costs. LSPs make a strategic choice when buying land for warehouses, which are an essential component of cold chain logistics. Due to the rise in interbank exchange rates, real estate expenses are higher in nations like China , India , and the US.

, , and the US. Due to the rise in interbank exchange rates, real estate prices are higher in nations like China , India , and the US. Industrial rents have gone up because of the US's low vacancy rate. The profitability of cold chain logistics participants is being impacted by the increase in industrial rents. These elements will limit the expansion of the pharmaceuticals market's cold chain logistics during the anticipated time frame.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Cold Chain Logistics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Cold Chain Logistics Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Cold Chain Logistics Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Cold Chain Logistics Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Cold Chain Logistics Market vendors

Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Singhania Logistics and Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Snowman Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Warehousing and VAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Warehousing and VAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Biopharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Biopharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Clinical trial materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Clinical trial materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Clinical trial materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Clinical trial materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Clinical trial materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AGRO Merchants Group

Exhibit 107: AGRO Merchants Group - Overview



Exhibit 108: AGRO Merchants Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: AGRO Merchants Group - Key offerings

11.4 Air Canada

Exhibit 110: Air Canada - Overview



Exhibit 111: Air Canada - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Air Canada - Key offerings

11.5 Burris Logistics

Exhibit 113: Burris Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 114: Burris Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Burris Logistics - Key offerings

11.6 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Exhibit 116: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Cold Chain Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 119: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 122: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

11.8 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 123: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 124: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 125: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

11.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 127: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Helapet ltd.

Exhibit 131: Helapet ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Helapet ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Helapet ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 139: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 140: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

11.13 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 143: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key news



Exhibit 146: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11.14 Nichirei Corp.

Exhibit 147: Nichirei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Nichirei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Nichirei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Nichirei Corp. - Segment focus

11.15 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 151: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

11.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

Exhibit 155: VersaCold Logistics Services - Overview



Exhibit 156: VersaCold Logistics Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: VersaCold Logistics Services - Key offerings

11.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 158: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

