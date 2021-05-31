Cold chain logistics market to grow by USD 9.48 billion|Featuring Deutsche Post AG and FedEx Corp. among others|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Analysis Report by Service (Warehousing and VAS and Transportation) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cold-chain-logistics-market-for-pharmaceuticals-industry-analysis

The cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry is driven by the increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals. In addition, the growth in demand for reefer containers from the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cold Chain Logistics Market for the Pharmaceuticals Industry.

The growth in pharmaceutical sales has globally increased the volume of pharmaceuticals trade. Several government initiatives on health insurance schemes contributed to the high growth of pharmaceutical sales. Therefore, for efficient transportation of pharmaceuticals, warehousing, and distribution in large volumes, the end-user companies would require cold chain healthcare logistics services. This will drive the growth of the global cold chain logistics market for the pharmaceutical industry through the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cold Chain Logistics for Pharmaceuticals Industry Companies:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P provides storage in multiple temperature zones, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, and advanced tracking and tracing technologies.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG provides life sciences & healthcare products and solutions transport services in the market such as DHL Air Thermonet - Standard Temperature Controlled Air Freight, DHL Ocean Thermonet - Temperature Controlled Ocean Freight, DHL Freight Cold Chain - Temperature Controlled for life sciences and health care products, DHL Medical Express - Temperature Sensitive Corporation.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. provides end-to-end temperature control services such as FedEx Temp-Assure, FedEx Deep Frozen shipping solution, Fed Ex Thermal Blanket solutions, FedEx Freight Freezable protection service.

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd.

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd. provides services of transportation and distribution management, special attention towards dangerous goods port safety, logistics software development, etc services are available.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. provides complete cold chain integrity solution, warehousing and distribution service, and other value-added services.

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Service Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

Warehousing and VAS - size and forecast 2020-2024

Transportation - size, and forecast 2020-2024

Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2024

North America - size and forecast 2020-2024

- size and forecast 2020-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2024

- size and forecast 2020-2024 South America - size and forecast 2020-2024

- size and forecast 2020-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2024

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Download FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Road Logistics Market- The road logistics market is segmented by type (truckload, less than truckload, parcel, and same day) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Defense Logistics Market- The defense logistics market is segmented by solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cold-chain-logistics-market-for-pharmaceuticals-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio