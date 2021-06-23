Cold Chain Market in China to grow by USD 53.46 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cold Chain Market in China Analysis Report by End-user (Meat, fish, and seafood sector, Dairy and frozen desserts sector, Fruits and vegetable sector, Healthcare sector, and Bakery and confectionery sector) and Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The cold chain market in China is driven by the increased demand for frozen and perishable food. In addition, the rising initiatives to promote cold chains are anticipated to boost the growth of the Cold Chain Market in China.

Factors such as the increasing disposable incomes, changing consumption patterns, and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for frozen food and perishable food products in China. An increase in the consumption of meat and dairy actuated the growth of the cold chain market in China. The shelf life of meat and dairy products is less. Hence, they are required to be maintained under adequate temperature. The transportation of perishable and frozen food requires controllable temperature, cold warehouse, and cold chain logistics. Therefore, the growth in the demand for perishable consumable products will influence the demand for cold chain infrastructure in China during the forecast period.

Major Five Cold Chain in China Companies:

CJ Logistics Corp.

CJ Logistics Corp. offers cold chain transportation and temperature-controlled warehousing through its Chinese subsidiary, CJ-Rokin Logistics.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group offers road transport cold chain solutions for the life science and healthcare industries.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. offers cold chain services such as FedEx Customized Freight, FedEx Cold Shipping Package, FedEx Deep Frozen Shipping Solution, FedEx Thermal Blanket Solution, and Temperature-Controlled Packaging.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. operates warehousing and logistics centers in China under the cold chain service category.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG offers services such as KN LCL, KN SecureChain, Full container load, and KN PharmaChain under its cold chain portfolio.

Cold Chain Market in China End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Meat, fish, and seafood sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dairy and frozen desserts sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fruits and vegetable sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bakery and confectionery sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cold Chain Market in China Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Refrigerated warehouse - size and forecast 2020-2025

Refrigerated transportation - size and forecast 2020-2025

