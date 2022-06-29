Cold Chain Market Size to Grow by USD 256.58 billion | Use of RFID in Cold Chain Logistics to Boost Growth | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to market growth

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The cold chain market report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Market Challenge

The lack of infrastructure in developing countries will challenge the global cold chain market share growth during the forecast period. In developing countries such as India, the penetration of the cold chain is low due to the high fixed cost involved. Farmers in such countries do not prefer cold storage, as it increases the cost of their operations. Moreover, the lack of technical knowledge and insufficient transportation facilities act as a challenge for the adoption of cold chains among customers in these regions. These factors will make it difficult for customers to access cold chain facilities.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Type

Refrigerated Warehouse



Refrigerated Transportation

Application

MFS



Dairy And Frozen Desserts



FVB



Bakery And Confectionery,



Healthcare

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The large presence of both food and healthcare product suppliers and consumers will drive the cold chain market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the cold chain market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cold Chain Market, including Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. among others.

Cold Chain Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold chain market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain market vendors

Cold Chain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 256.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Americold Realty Trust, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Air freight and logistics market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 MFS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: MFS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: MFS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Dairy and frozen desserts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 FVB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: FVB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: FVB - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Refrigerated warehouse - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Refrigerated warehouse - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Refrigerated transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Refrigerated transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 51: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 52: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 53: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 54: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 55: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 56: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Americold Realty Trust

Exhibit 57: Americold Realty Trust - Overview



Exhibit 58: Americold Realty Trust - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Americold Realty Trust - Key news



Exhibit 60: Americold Realty Trust - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Americold Realty Trust - Segment focus

11.4 Burris Logistics

Exhibit 62: Burris Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 63: Burris Logistics - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Burris Logistics - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Burris Logistics - Segment focus

11.5 Congebec Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 66: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 69: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 70: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 72: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

11.7 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Exhibit 74: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Key news

and Sons Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 77: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Kloosterboer

Exhibit 79: Kloosterboer - Overview



Exhibit 80: Kloosterboer - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Kloosterboer - Key news



Exhibit 82: Kloosterboer - Key offerings

11.9 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 83: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 84: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key news



Exhibit 86: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11.10 NewCold Cooperatief UA

Exhibit 87: NewCold Cooperatief UA - Overview



Exhibit 88: NewCold Cooperatief UA - Product and service



Exhibit 89: NewCold Cooperatief UA - Key offerings

11.11 Nichirei Corp.

Exhibit 90: Nichirei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Nichirei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Nichirei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Nichirei Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 94: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

