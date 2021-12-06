Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Size Worth $5.69 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold form blister packaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing end-use industries including healthcare, electronics and semiconductors, consumer goods, food and confectionery, and industrial products, particularly in Asia Pacific.



Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The oriented-polyamide material segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. The segment is inclusive of Bi-axially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA or BPA) and nylon. The nylon film is the component of Alu-Alu base foil and it has very high mechanical resistance against tearing and punctures. This property ensures the fracture free-forming capabilities and leads to zero defect

The food and confectionery application segment is projected to expandat a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The packaged and ready-to-eat meals require packaging that keeps the inside item fresh for a longer period of time and such qualities are present in cold from blister packaging. The rising awareness regarding effective packaging solutions across the industry, particularly in developing economies, is projected to support the demand and production over the forecast period

Europe is accounted for a considerable revenue share in 2020. The presence of major players in the region like Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Wihuri Group, Essentra plc, Wasdell Group, and R-Pharm Germany GmbH is particularly contributing to the regional market growth. The major economies of the region including Germany and the U.K. are the prominent revenue contributors

Companies in the cold form blister packaging industry have been trying to increase their product qualities owing to the increasing product demand across varied industry verticals. The widening applications in consumer products, electronics and semiconductors, and food and confectionery areresulting in the rising focus of players towards the advancement in the market

The major companies are listed typically under the large producer's category who are also leaders in terms of investment in R&D to equip them to meet any prospective changes in the future. Major players like Amcor Ltd. are engaged in customized product offerings according to customer requirements

The continuously increasing population, the increasing per capita income levels, and awareness regarding more efficient packaging solutions areprojected to drive the demand for better healthcare solutions. The rising adoption of health insurance, coupled with the increasing personal health expenditure, has triggered the market growth.

The aluminum material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. Aluminum foil is used in cold-form blister packaging because of its wide range of mechanical properties. Aluminum packs are used for diagnostic products, light-sensitive formulation, and ointments where total barrier performance is required.

As product counterfeiting has become an increasingly serious issue, holographic effects are now being used on more and more aluminum foil cold form packs. Customers' preference is increasing for packaging materials that offer longer shelf life, are impermeable to water vapor, oxygen, and light, aid in storing packaged products for prolonged periods, and help in maintaining freshness.

The electronics and semiconductors application segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Electronics and semiconductors are expected to witness remarkable penetration on account of the increasing demand for electronic devices by customers.

The rapidly increasing demand for memory cards, electronic batteries, USD drives, and mobile accessories among others are projected to support the segment growth. The growing semiconductor industry is projected to have a positive influence on cold form blister packaging demand in this application segment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028. The increasing production and consumption of solid drugs and medical supplies in the region areprimarily contributing to the regional market growth. Moreover, India is expected to witness the fastest growth in local and regional markets in the years to come because of its rapidly developing healthcare sector. For instance, In January 2016, Essentra plc has acquired pharmaceutical packaging assets of Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt. Ltd. The acquisition has provided strategic opportunities for the expansion of packaging capabilities in the Asian healthcare and pharmaceutical market.

Prominent players are advancing their packaging practices and involving smart machinery and materials in order to increase their profit percent and safety of the packaged product. For instance, in February 2017, Uflex has launched a new range of blister packs for usage across cold form blister pharmaceutical packaging. The new packs replace the conventional bi-axially oriented polyamide (BON) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) films. The newly launched Alu blister packs from Uflex include three film layers comprising 36μm special polyester and 50μm soft aluminum foil.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold form blister packaging market based on material, application, and region:

Cold Form Blister Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Oriented-polyamide



Aluminum



Polyvinyl Chloride



Polypropylene



PE



PET

Cold Form Blister Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Healthcare



Consumer Products



Electronics & Semiconductors



Food & Confectionery



Others

Cold Form Blister Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Cold Form Blister Packaging Market

Amcor Limited (Bemis Company, Inc.)

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Bilcare Limited

Winpak Ltd.

Uflex Ltd.

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

Svam Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Essentra plc

Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.

R-Pharm Germany GmbH

Wasdell Group

Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

