Cold Plasma Market Size Worth $198.50 Million by 2026 | CAGR: 15.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold plasma market size is expected to reach USD 198.50 million by 2026 at a strong CAGR of 15.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment and rising cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAI) are the key driving factors for the global market. In healthcare industry, plasma technology has been in use for some time and it continues to help improve various treatments. One of the major properties of cold plasma is the ability to kill bacteria and prevent infection. Therefore, it acts as an effective healing solution. It also accelerates healing process and prevent patient from discomfort.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, atmospheric pressure segment is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising application scope in various medical procedures

Wound healing application segment is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth due to increased adoption of technologically advanced procedures for treatment of various diseases

Rise in disposable income levels and growing target population base are also likely to contribute to the region's development

Some of the key companies in the global cold plasma market are U.S. Medical Innovations, LLC, Bovie Medical Corporation, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Europlasma N.V., and P2i Limited

Cold plasma is used in the treatment of chronic wounds and burns. The bacterial cells, including Multidrug Resistant (MDR) bacteria, are instantly killed after being exposed to cold plasma. As per an article published by the Medical Xpress, Med Tech Europe, around 4.0 million people in Europe suffer from non-healing wounds every year. It also reported that a burn patient in Germany was treated using prototype plasma treatment. Moreover, as per a research published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a patient suffering with two second-degree burns was treated with cold plasma, which healed the itching and pain and presented new tissue after the second treatment. Such cases are anticipated to promote the usage of cold plasma in various wound treatments.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold plasma market on the basis of pressure, application, and region:

· Cold Plasma Pressure Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma



Atmospheric Pressure Cold Plasma

· Cold Plasma Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Wound Healing



Blood Coagulation



Dentistry



Cancer Treatment



Other Medical Applications

· Cold Plasma Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa

