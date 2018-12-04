Cold Rescue Elements supplement takes on colds and the flu this winter

"Cold Rescue Elements is an innovative natural anti-viral remedy with clinically proven efficiency of its ingredients with no side effects," said Dr. Petko Drentchev, CEO of Elements.

"Our immune system is the frontline defense against many ailments, including the common cold. Cold Rescue Elements was created specifically to strengthen our immune system," Drentchev added. "It is one of our original, next-generation, condition-specific supplements designed to target the top health concerns of our consumers."

Elements is introducing health products for greater urinary and digestive tract function, joint health, immune system and prostate health, as well as a supplement to help stop the cold and flu virus in its tracks, among other condition-specific supplements.

"Our goal is to enhance the health and well-being of people around the world by creating original, high-quality supplements for people's top health concerns. Cold Rescue Elements is a prime example of this commitment," Drentchev said.

Elements is the U.S. division of parent company Neopharm, which specializes in global distribution of original, high-quality therapeutic products. Neopharm was founded in 1996 and began production of food supplements in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in 2003. Today, Neopharm is a brand leader in four categories in the Bulgarian pharmaceutical market, where it has more than 30 products that are registered and trademarked.

For more information on Elements line of health and wellness products, coming soon to the U.S. marketplace, visit www.lmnts.eu.

