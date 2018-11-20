Cold Rescue Elements the Perfect Antidote to the Winter Cold Season

But regardless of the reason for the season, Cold Rescue Elements was developed by Neopharm to support your immune system during the winter when colds and the flu are more likely to strike. The product, which should be taken at the first sign of seasonal discomfort, contains extracts that have been used for centuries by traditional herbalists to bolster a strong immune system.

"We developed Cold Rescue Elements as part of the condition-specific supplements that we are bringing to the American consumer," said Dr. Petko Drentchev, CEO of Neopharm, the fastest-growing pharmaceutical company in Bulgaria. "It provides powerful support for human immunity."

The company partners with renowned scientists and practitioners from the Medical University, Pharmaceutical Faculty, and the Bulgarian Academy of Science when they develop new supplements.

"We are dedicated to developing only the very best products that can help people live healthy and happy lives," Drentchev said.

The Elements product line, which is focused on delivering science-based, condition-specific supplements, targets some of the most common health concerns in America. In addition to Cold Rescue Elements, some of Neopharm's products include supplements that focus on better urinary and digestive tract function, joint health and prostate health. The company also offers probiotics designed specifically to be used after taking antibiotics to reconfigure the intestinal flora bacteria.

"You can find our products now on Amazon," Dr. Drentchev said. "We are constantly expanding our reach throughout the United States."

Elements is the American division of Neopharm, a company that specializes in worldwide distribution of high-quality therapeutic and nutritional products. It is one of the fastest-growing European companies and is a brand leader in many categories of the Bulgarian pharmaceutical market.

For more information about the Elements product line, visit https://lmnts.eu/.

