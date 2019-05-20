Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates Father's Day Featuring Two Scrumptious Cakes
The Tall, Dark & Delicious and OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme Ice Cream Cakes are delicious Father's Day Treats
May 20, 2019, 13:40 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Father's Day, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) will feature two delectable and fan favorite ice cream cakes, the Tall, Dark & Delicious™ Ice Cream Cake and OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme Ice Cream Cake.
The two special cakes feature rich ingredients like Devil's Food Cake and Yellow Cake to create premium desserts that are the perfect gift for any father!
"Cold Stone Creamery strives to make delicious Father's Day cakes that make the day special for any father figure in your life," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our hand-crafted cakes, made fresh with quality ingredients, are the perfect gift to show just how much you care!"
Father's Day Cakes
- Tall, Dark, & Delicious™ – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Brownies and Chocolate Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy White Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache.
- OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme – Layers of moist Yellow Cake, Chocolate Ice Cream with GOLDEN OREO® Cookies and Cake Batter Ice Cream® with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy OREO® Cookie Frosting.
About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,300 locations in 30 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.
For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.
For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.
