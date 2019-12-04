Cold Stone Creamery Continues the Holiday Celebration with New Flavor and Creations

Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream will be featured in both a new Creation™ and cake. The Chilly Chocolate Mint ™ Creation is made with Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream, Fudge Mint Cookies, Sprinkled Chocolate Drops and Fudge. And, impress your guests with the new Fudge Merri-mint™ Ice Cream Cake featuring layers of moist Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Fudge Mint Cookies and Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream with Sprinkled Chocolate Drops wrapped in a rich Fudge Ganache.

The decadent treats don't stop there! Cold Stone Creamery continues to add scrumptious Creations to their Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream line with the new Dough! Ho! Ho! ™ Creation. Made with Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream mixed with Frosting and Green & Red Sugar Crystals, this festive Creation tastes just like a holiday sugar cookie!

"We are extremely eager to introduce our new store-made super-premium ice cream flavor and Creations for the holiday season," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our focus is to bring family and friends together with our delicious treats and create meaningful memories that last a lifetime!"

Don't forget to grab a Cold Stone Creamery gift card – the perfect gift for friends, family, teachers and more! Gift cards can be purchased online or at your local Cold Stone Creamery.

Promotional Flavors:

Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream – available until January 7

Promotional Creations™:

Chilly Chocolate Mint™ – Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream with Fudge Mint Cookies, Sprinkled Chocolate Drops and Fudge – available until January 7

Promotional Pie:

Fudge Merri-mint™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake , Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Fudge Mint Cookies and Fudge Mint Cookie Ice Cream with Sprinkled Chocolate Drops wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache – available until January 7

