Cold Stone Creamery Launches Promotion In Support of STXfilms' Upcoming Animated Feature Film 'UglyDolls'

The promotional flavor will be featured in the Orange You DOLL-icious Creation™, which combines the Tangy Orange Ice Cream with Whipped Topping and Fizzy Candy Clusters. In addition, the Tangy Orange Ice Cream will also be featured in the Shake Your Ugly shake, which features Tangy Orange Ice Cream topped with Whipped Topping and Fizzy Candy Clusters.

"Cold Stone Creamery is delighted to partner with STXfilms and their new movie UglyDolls," said Melissa Hubbell, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "UglyDolls celebrates the weird in all of us, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than what meets the eye. The film is a celebration of the differences that make us beautiful or more accurately…ugly!"

The partnership was brokered by Allied Global Marketing, an entertainment, culture and lifestyle agency, on behalf of their client STXfilms. The Cold Stone Creamery UglyDolls-inspired promotional items will be in store April 17 – May 28.

Promotional Flavor:

Tangy Orange Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Orange You DOLL-icious – Tangy Orange Ice Cream with Whipped Topping and Fizzy Candy Clusters

Promotional Shake:

Shake Your Ugly – Tangy Orange Ice Cream topped with Whipped Topping & Fizzy Candy Clusters

In the new UglyDolls animated family adventure, Moxy and her gang of lovably imperfect characters will go on a hilarious journey through UglyVille, where they embrace what it means to be unique and discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing! The film's star-studded cast includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha , Charli XCX, Lizzo, Wang Leehom & Pitbull.

About STXfilms

STXfilms is a division of STX Entertainment, a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman and entrepreneur Robert Simonds. Investors include the global private investment firm TPG Growth; Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; New Enterprise Associates (NEA); DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit http://www.stxentertainment.com .

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in 30 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

About Allied Global Marketing

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists, 500 strong across 23 offices in North America and Europe, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality and consumer brands.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

Related Links

http://www.coldstonecreamery.com

