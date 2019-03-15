Cold Stone Creamery Mixes Up New Ice Cream Flavors, Creations™ and Cakes for Spring

"There is no better way to break out of the cold winter months than with some super-premium ice cream and our delectable flavors, Creations and cakes are absolutely perfect for spring," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We are especially excited to introduce non-dairy Whipped Meyer Lemon! It's deliciously tart and is a great new option for our 'non-dairy' guests."

To celebrate Mother's Day, Cold Stone Creamery will feature two of our most popular ice cream cakes. Strawberry Passion™ Ice Cream Cake and OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme Ice Cream Cake assure there is something for every mom!

Cold Stone Creamery stores will offer Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream and Whipped Meyer Lemon Flavors and Creations and Whipped Meyer Lemon frozen beverage until May 14.

Promotional Creations™ (Available March 15 – May 14):

Pie Like You Berry Much™ – Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream with Blueberries, Graham Cracker Pie Crust and Sugar Crystals

– Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream with Blueberries, Graham Cracker Pie Crust and Sugar Crystals Golden OREO® Lemon Whip – Whipped Meyer Lemon with Strawberries, GOLDEN OREO® Cookies and Whipped Topping

Promotional Frozen Beverage (Available March 15 – May 14):

Lemon Berry Chill – Whipped Meyer Lemon blended with Strawberries

Mother's Day Cakes

Strawberry Passion™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake , Strawberry Puree & Strawberry Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Pie Crust wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting

– Layers of moist , Strawberry Puree & Strawberry Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Pie Crust wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme – Layers of moist Yellow Cake, Chocolate Ice Cream with GOLDEN OREO® Cookies & Cake Batter Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy OREO® Cookie Frosting

* contains sodium caseinate, a milk derivative

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in 30 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

Related Links

http://www.ColdStoneCreamery.com

